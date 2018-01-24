Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors' Boycott - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors' Boycott

Mayors from across the country are boycotting a White House meeting with President Donald Trump after the Justice Department put new pressure on cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

New York City's Bill de Blasio and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu are among the city leaders who say they will no longer attend Wednesday's meeting on infrastructure and other issues.

Landrieu, who leads the U.S. Conference of Mayors says, "an attack on mayors who lead welcoming cities is an attack on everyone in our conference."

The Justice Department sent letters Wednesday to two dozen so-called sanctuary cities demanding that they turn over documents showing they aren't withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.

The White House says it is disappointed by the decision.

President Donald Trump says mayors who boycotted the event are placing the needs of illegal immigrants above citizens.

"We can't have it," Trump says. "We want a safe country."

Trump welcomed a bipartisan group of local leaders to a meeting initially billed as a discussion of infrastructure, drug addiction and other topics. 

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

