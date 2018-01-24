How NDOT Prepares Area Roads for Winter Storms

Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
NV Energy says more than 580 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. The two biggest outages are located within the 89511 zip code.More >>
A strong cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning bringing snow, strong winds, and light rain along with it. This is not an incredibly huge storm, but it is one to talk about.More >>
Thousands of people drive on area highways every single day, so the Nevada Department of Transportation makes sure those residents are always safe.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
