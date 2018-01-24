How NDOT Prepares Area Roads for Winter Storms

Thousands of people drive on area highways every single day, so the Nevada Department of Transportation makes sure those residents are always safe.

"In early August the preparations for winter are already begun so by this time in winter we are geared up to remove snow and keep drivers safe on winter roads," says Meg Ragonese with NDOT.

On average 2,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions. This is mostly due to following too closely or fail to stay in their lanes.

Crews get snow plows ready as well as stockpile sand and salt and constantly monitor weather conditions.

They do this by keeping more than 30 Road Weather Information System Meteorological Stations located along side roads giving detailed reports of current conditions. "We do have maintenance staff that form patrols and they are monitoring road conditions in advance so they know that any snow or icy conditions appears," says Ragonese.

NDOT also asks that if you see a snow plow to keep a distance between you and the snow plow and try not to pass unless you have plenty of room.

You can stay up to date on current traffic conditions by calling 511 or ktvn.com