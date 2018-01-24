How NDOT Prepares Area Roads for Winter Storms - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

How NDOT Prepares Area Roads for Winter Storms

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of people drive on area highways every single day, so the Nevada Department of Transportation makes sure those residents are always safe.

"In early August the preparations for winter are already begun so by this time in winter we are geared up to remove snow and keep drivers safe on winter roads," says Meg Ragonese with NDOT.

On average 2,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions. This is mostly due to following too closely or fail to stay in their lanes. 

Crews get snow plows ready as well as stockpile sand and salt and constantly monitor weather conditions. 

They do this by keeping more than 30 Road Weather Information System Meteorological Stations located along side roads giving detailed reports of current conditions. "We do have maintenance staff that form patrols and they are monitoring road conditions in advance so they know that any snow or icy conditions appears," says Ragonese.

NDOT also asks that if you see a snow plow to keep a distance between you and the snow plow and try not to pass unless you have plenty of room.

You can stay up to date on current traffic conditions by calling 511 or ktvn.com 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.