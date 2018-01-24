Snow and Wind Forecast for Late Wednesday, Thursday Morning

A strong cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning bringing snow, strong winds, and light rain along with it. This is not an incredibly huge storm, but it is one to talk about. Winds will be strong, gusting over 50mph in the afternoon, and topping 70mph in wind prone areas like Washoe Valley. As a result, a Wind Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows from 10am through 10pm on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also posted for the valley beginning Wednesday evening and going through about 4am Thursday.



The cold front is currently in northwestern California and will takes its time getting here. In advance of it, the wind machine will be on full blast, similar to the wind speeds we saw last week, with gusts over 50mph. This means some fences and trees limbs could get knocked down. Wind speeds will be at their highest in the afternoon and evening between about 3pm-7pm.



Snow begins in the Sierra around 5pm and will intensify as the night goes on. Combine heavy snow with gusty winds and visibility will be low in the mountains Wednesday night. Snowfall rates could reach 2” an hour, which is quite high. The snow in the valley will be rather light, but it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick.



Snow totals will range from a couple feet at the crest of the Sierra, to about 4-8” at Lake Tahoe, and roughly an inch in the valley.

Reno will likely receive some light rain before it switches over to snow after 9pm. The timing of the precipitation is critical and will determine if we get all rain or some snow too. It’s possible everything falls as rain in the Reno area and then refreezes as the cold air arrives.

You can actually get snow to form and accumulate when the temperature is slightly above freezing, which might be the case this time around. By looking at the satellite, the cold air appears to be lagging behind the front, which is what is making this forecast in Reno so tricky. Snowflakes have an easier time staying frozen in arid air because of evaporation processes.

Roads will be slick Thursday morning, but valley conditions should improve as the day goes on. More snow showers are possible in the Sierra Thursday afternoon and evening, so plan accordingly.