New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Now Open in Sparks

The area’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant opened near the Outlets at Legends in Sparks on Thursday.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot, 126-seat restaurant is located at 1390 Big Fish Drive. 

A store representative says they’ve hired about 110 new employees. 

Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. 

The new Sparks Boulevard & I-80 restaurant is the fifth location to open in Nevada, the second in Northern Nevada. The Reno location is at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd.  

