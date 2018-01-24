New Chick-fil-A to Open Thursday in Sparks

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to keep open the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, marking a formal reversal of his predecessor’s eight-year effort to shut it down.More >>
Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.More >>
It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse.More >>
Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has resigned following a report that she traded tobacco stock while leading the agency tasked with reducing use of tobacco.More >>
For years Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation has been offering financial and emotional support to sick children and their families.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a woman tried to attack a sheriff's office K9 after deputies responded to a robbery at a grocery store on Monday night.More >>
More than a hundred republicans packed into the restaurant to watch President Trump deliver the state of the union address, and most of them we spoke to were enthralled by what they call a speech from the heart.More >>
