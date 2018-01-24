New Chick-fil-A to Open Thursday in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Chick-fil-A to Open Thursday in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

The area’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open near the Outlets at Legends in Sparks on Thursday, February 1. 

The nearly 5,000-square-foot, 126-seat restaurant is located at 1390 Big Fish Drive. 

To celebrate the new location, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.  

People can line up 24 hours in advance ahead of the store’s opening. Chick-fil-A says the event is open to residents in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found here

If more than 100 people are on site when the line opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 31, a drawing will be held. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot. 

A store representative says they’ve hired about 110 new employees. 

Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. 

The new Sparks Boulevard & I-80 restaurant is the fifth location to open in Nevada, the second in Northern Nevada. The Reno location is at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.