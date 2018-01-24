New Chick-fil-A to Open Next Thursday in Sparks

The area’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open near the Outlets at Legends in Sparks next Thursday, February 1.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot, 126-seat restaurant is located at 1390 Big Fish Drive.

To celebrate the new location, the restaurant is hosting a 'First 100' event where the first 100 customers in line will receive 'free Chick-fil-A for a year'.

People can line up 24 hours in advance ahead of the store’s opening. Chick-fil-A says the event is open to residents in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found here.

If more than 100 people are on site when the line opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 31, a drawing will be held. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot.

A store representative says they’ve hired about 110 new employees.

Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

The new Sparks Boulevard & I-80 restaurant is the fifth location to open in Nevada, the second in Northern Nevada. The Reno location is at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd.