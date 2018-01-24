Disgraced Michigan Doctor Sentenced for Assaulting Gymnasts

A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.

They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar on Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

The last witness to testify said Larry Nassar groped, fondled and penetrated her with his hands when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. Denhollander's statements to Michigan State University police put the criminal investigation in high gear in 2016.

Denhollander said Wednesday that she did it "because it was right." She told Nassar in court, "You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires." He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar told his sexual assault victims that "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes.

Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement before his sentence Wednesday.

He said, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days" as many of his accusers openly wept.

Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis says Nassar found competitive gymnastics to be a "perfect place" for his crimes because victims saw him as a "god" in the sport.

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Judge to Nassar:



"Sir, I am giving you 175 years which is 2100 months. I just signed your death warrant." pic.twitter.com/sYAuzkXB7t — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2018

Judge Aquilina: “Would you like to withdraw your plea?”

Larry Nassar: “No.”

Judge Aquilina: “Because you are guilty, aren't you? Are you guilty, sir?” https://t.co/KWY1pm3GPO pic.twitter.com/kMoFv91mD5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 24, 2018

WATCH LIVE: Victims of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are continuing to speak in court during the 7th day of his sentencing hearing; Nassar will also be sentenced today https://t.co/KWY1pm3GPO pic.twitter.com/IyqpNJWGZp — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 24, 2018