Disgraced Michigan Doctor Sentenced for Assaulting Gymnasts

A strong cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning bringing snow, strong winds, and light rain along with it. This is not an incredibly huge storm, but it is one to talk about.More >>
Thousands of people drive on area highways every single day, so the Nevada Department of Transportation makes sure those residents are always safe.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls.More >>
The area’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open near the Outlets at Legends in Sparks next Thursday, February 1.More >>
The standoff at the Sizzler restaurant in Sparks on Prater Way is over. When police searched the restaurant they did not find anyone inside.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
