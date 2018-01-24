DA Seeks to Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of...

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

Minnesota Public Radio releases additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

Minnesota Public Radio releases additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

The parents accused of torturing 13 of their children and keeping them chained to beds for months and so malnourished their growth was stunted will appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors ask a judge to bar them from contacting their kids.

The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children - between 2 and 29 years old - who were rescued from their home in Perris, California, on Jan. 14. They have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges.

Riverside County prosecutors are seeking a protective order that would prohibit the Turpins from having any contact with their children, district attorney's office spokesman John Hall said.

The case has attention from around the world and about 20 people from across the U.S., including nurses and psychologists, have offered to take the seven adult children and six minors and keep them together. The Riverside University Health System Foundation, which is collecting money for the siblings, so far has received 1,500 donations totaling $120,000, spokeswoman Kim Trone said.

Sheriff's deputies arrested the husband and wife after their 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window and called 911. Authorities found the siblings in the family's filthy California home, three of whom were shackled to beds. Neighbors and relatives said they were unaware of the children's treatment until authorities arrested the parents and revealed what they found inside.

In a heart-wrenching Facebook post, a former classmate of the oldest Turpin sibling recalled that she was picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

Taha Muntajibuddin, who attended kindergarten through third grade with her in Fort Worth, Texas, described her as "a frail girl, had pin-straight hair with bangs, and often wore the same purple outfit." After learning of the case, he shared on Facebook his "overwhelming sense of guilt and shame" over how she was treated.

He wrote that it was jarring to learn that the girl, who was teased in school for being smelly, "quite literally had to sit in her own waste because she was chained to her bed."

Muntajibuddin said he is hopeful his former classmate can recover and lived an enriched life.

He said despite being bullied by her peers, she "was still one of the most pleasant people I have had the opportunity to meet. She had this whimsical optimism to her that couldn't be dampened, couldn't be doused no matter what anybody threw at her."

The AP is not naming the siblings because of the severity of abuse allegations, which are still under investigation. The AP also has not been able to talk to the children, including the 29-year-old, or anyone who can speak on their behalf.

Another classmate, Stephanie Hernandez, told the AP in a Facebook message that the girl was quiet and always wore dirt-stained jeans that were too small. Hernandez said she often was bullied.

"I remember someone kind of slung her around like a rag doll," said Hernandez, a registered nurse in Mansfield, Texas.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)