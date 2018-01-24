DA Seeks to Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore >>
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore >>
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Sparks Police officers and negotiators are on scene of a standoff at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way. Prater between McCarran and I Street is closed.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
