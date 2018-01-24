AG Sessions Questioned in Russia Probe, President Trump May be U - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AG Sessions Questioned in Russia Probe, President Trump May be Up Soon

Posted: Updated:

After questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of the Russia investigation, prosecutors are moving closer to a possible interview with President Donald Trump.

The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking administration official known to have submitted to questioning.

It came as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates whether Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constitute improper efforts to stymie the FBI investigation into contacts between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

The president and his lawyers are preparing for the prospect of an interview that would likely focus on some of the same obstruction questions.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he was "not at all concerned" about what Sessions may have told the Mueller team.

