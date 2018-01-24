AG Sessions Questioned in Russia Probe, President Trump May be Up Soon

Sparks Police officers and negotiators are on scene of a standoff at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way. Prater between McCarran and I Street is closed.More >>
Former Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar is set to be sentenced following statements of more than 150 victims.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
