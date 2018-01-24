Sparks Police Release Photos of Man Suspected in Sizzler Burglar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Release Photos of Man Suspected in Sizzler Burglary

Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.

Police shut down the streets around a Sizzler restaurant on East Prater Way at about 5:30 a.m. shortly after a delivery man reported a suspect armed with a gun was destroying property inside.

A SWAT searched the building at about 9 a.m. and found no one inside the building.

A police spokesman says they believe the suspect probably fled the restaurant shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

Investigators are still reviewing security video footage but the roads have reopened and they say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

If you have information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 84711. Your tip will remain anonymous. A $500 reward is being offered. 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

