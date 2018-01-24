Police Standoff in Sparks is Over

The standoff at the Sizzler restaurant in Sparks is over. When police searched the restaurant they did not find anyone inside.

They were initially called out to the area after a delivery driver ran out of the Sizzler and claimed a man was destroying property inside and that the person pointed the gun at them.

Officials are reviewing security footage.

There is no threat to the public. Roads in the area are back open.

Sparks Police officers and negotiators are on scene of a standoff at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way. Prater between McCarran and I Street is closed.

Police say they got the call around 5:15 a.m. from an area delivery driver who said a man was destroying property inside the restaurant.

Police say the driver told them the man pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

Police and negotiators are on scene trying to get the person inside the Sizzler surrender to authorities.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is assisting with its RAVEN helicopter.

If you have information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 84711. Your tip will remain anonymous.