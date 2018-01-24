Police Standoff Shuts Down Portion of Prater Way in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Standoff Shuts Down Portion of Prater Way in Sparks

Sparks Police officers and negotiators are on scene of a standoff at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way. Prater between McCarran and I Street is closed. 

Police say they got the call around 5:15 a.m. from an area delivery driver who said a man was destroying property inside the restaurant. 

Police say the driver told them the man pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

Police and negotiators are on scene trying to get the person inside the Sizzler surrender to authorities. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is assisting with its RAVEN helicopter. 

If you have information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 84711. Your tip will remain anonymous.

