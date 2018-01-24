Road Closures in Fernley and Sparks Starting Thursday

Sparks Police says Prater Way between McCarran Blvd. and I Street is closed due to police activity.More >>
Sparks Police says Prater Way between McCarran Blvd. and I Street is closed due to police activity.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Libyan authorities say the death toll in a twin car bombing near a mosque in a residential area of the eastern city of Benghazi has risen to 33.More >>
Libyan authorities say the death toll in a twin car bombing near a mosque in a residential area of the eastern city of Benghazi has risen to 33.More >>
Starting Thursday, January 25, 2018, there will be road closures in Fernley and Sparks.More >>
Starting Thursday, January 25, 2018, there will be road closures in Fernley and Sparks.More >>
Washoe County School District hosted it's second public Fund Priorities meeting at Double Diamond Elementary Tuesday, as they continue getting feedback from public on what programs they would like to see kept, and which ones they would want to see cut first. Those cuts include operational and instructional costs of the district. Washoe County School District is expected to see a deficit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year as high as $28 million. The district must submit a finaliz...More >>
Washoe County School District hosted it's second public Fund Priorities meeting at Double Diamond Elementary Tuesday, as they continue getting feedback from public on what programs they would like to see kept, and which ones they would want to see cut first. Those cuts include operational and instructional costs of the district. Washoe County School District is expected to see a deficit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year as high as $28 million. The district must submit a finaliz...More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the remaining 11 countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement. The deal comes exactly one year after U.S. President Trump withdrew his country from the agreement.More >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the remaining 11 countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement. The deal comes exactly one year after U.S. President Trump withdrew his country from the agreement.More >>