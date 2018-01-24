Road Closures in Fernley and Sparks Starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, January 25, 2018, there will be closures on Main Street in Fernley.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the westbound 80 off-ramp to Main Street will be closed as well as between the Love's and the Pilot Gas Stations on Main Street.

Expect off and on lane closures there for the next week or so.

Also starting Thursday, RTC is planning to close part of 6th Street near 4th Street to some utility work.

This closure will not impact traffic on 4th street but it will go on until next Thursday, February 1st.