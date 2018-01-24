WCSD Continues Hearing Feedback on Deficit

Washoe County School District hosted it's second public Fund Priorities meeting at Double Diamond Elementary Tuesday, as they continue getting feedback from public on what programs they would like to see kept, and which ones they would want to see cut first. Those cuts include operational and instructional costs of the district.

Washoe County School District is expected to see a deficit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year as high as $28 million. The district must submit a finalized, balanced budget to the state by June 8.

To begin the budgeting process, the district set up a survey that began in December asking people what they think is important, and what they would want cut first. Then the district scheduled five public meetings to discuss the results and get further feedback from the public.

The first meeting took place January 17 at Traner Middle School, and the second one was today.

Scott Crockett teaches ROTC at Damonte Ranch High School and came to this meeting after missing the first one. Crockett says he would have liked more time to discuss the issues in greater depth, but he still thought the format of the meeting was effective.

"I think it was good that we did break into small groups," Crockett says. "Because it brought to light more of the voice of the community."

Mark Mathers is the Chief Financial Officer for WCSD, and says the focus is on balancing this year's budget, but they can't ignore their structural deficit if they want these problems to go away.

"We've been using one time monies to cover a recurring deficit," Mathers says. "We've got to stop doing that. We've got to find recurring solutions, to recurring problems."

WCSD Board of Trustees President Katy Simon Holland said at the first meeting that everything that isn't required by law to do is on the table for budget cuts. With cuts needed in more area than one, it is possible that entire programs may need to be cut if the district wants to fix it's structural deficit. That means tough choices with all programs having some positive effect.

"My daughter may be more sports and my son is more art," Crockett says. "And my other son, he's off in a different direction0so we can plead a case for all of them."

Mathers says with 3 schools being built and more on the way, the district will need to take those operational costs into account as well. He says figuring out where to make cuts starts with meetings like this.

"What's most important? What's least important? What's a want, versus a need?" Mathers says. "So that kind of process we need to go through in order to get a balanced budget."

Here are the dates and locations of the 3 remaining public meetings: