Texas Snaps Bighorns Six-Game Winning Streak

Bighorns Release

1/23/2018

The Reno Bighorns (17-12) fell to the Texas Legends (18-11) 122-109 Tuesday night at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas.

Sacramento Kings Two-Way Player Jack Cooley led the Bighorns recording his eleventh double-double of the season with 29 points and 12 rebounds while Kings two-way player JaKarr Sampson had 29 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Cody Demps notched 15 points and five assists.

Wade Baldwin paced Texas with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Brandon Ashley had 26 points and eight rebounds.

The teams kept the score close opening the first frame tying seven times and exchanging the lead three times by the 6:00 mark. Texas kept Reno to five points the remainder of the period holding an eight-point advantage over the Bighorns going into the second frame. Despite the Bighorns outscoring the Legends 28-26 in the second quarter, Texas went into the locker room at the half with a six-point cushion.

Coming out of the break, the Legends opened their lead to as many as 17 points. Texas held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the quarter, having a 15-point lead entering the final frame.

Reno rallied in the final 12 minutes, going on a 16-3 run to edge the Legends 101-99 with 7:34 left in play. Texas executed their offense the remainder of the frame, keeping Reno to a 34.5% team shooting effort to hold the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in a Legends victory.

Reno will return to the Reno Events Center to host the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.