Sharpen your pencils and get your quills, because it's national handwriting day! Many are using it as a day to focus on what some call a "lost form."

Most schools in Washoe County don't have penmanship or cursive writing as part of their curriculum, but officials say that even in this digital age, there are still perks to the hand written word.

"So when you're handwriting, you're thinking about it more than when you're just keyboarding and that's I think part of the reason why there's better retention when you hand write your notes rather than keyboarding," said Maryellen Horan with Arts for All Nevada.

An organization called 'Campaign for Cursive' is holding handwriting contests where elementary students will show off their penmanship.

The arts really help with handwriting, and officials tell me that teaching proper handwriting to kids early on has cognitive, artistic, and educational benefits.

National Handwriting Day is dedicated to one of the most well-known signatures in American history, John Hancock.

"Even if it's just your signature as everybody says the John Hancock signature is important and I think a lot of people do, both children and adults practice their signature," said Horan.

For more information about the cursive contest, you can head to https://www.campaignforcursive.com/2018-cursive-contest-forms.html

And for more information about ‘Arts for All Nevada,’ you can head to https://www.artsforallnevada.org