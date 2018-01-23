Nevada Swimming and Diving Honored

Nevada Release

Coming off of a dual win over UNLV, senior Sharae Zheng has been named Mountain West Diver of the Week, while sophomore Andressa Cholodovskis earned CollegeSwimming.com Mid-Major Swimmer of the Week honors. The award for Zheng is her second of the season, whereas this marks the first time Cholodovskis has received the accolade.

In the 169-129 victory of the Rebels, Zheng won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard. She posted a 331.58 mark in her first event, winning the 1-meter springboard by nearly 45 points. Zheng then followed that performance with another impressive showing, scoring 398.33 in the 3-meter springboard. She fell just shy of reaching the 400-point mark for the third time this season.

Cholodovskis had one of her best performances of the year against UNLV as she won all three individual events she competed in. Winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.14, she also came out victorious in the 100-yard freestyle (50.61) and 200-yard IM (2:03.60). The three races she won bring her season total to 14 wins on the year as she now has at least three victories in each of the three events.

The Nevada swim and dive team now prepares for the MW Championship, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 14-17 in San Antonio, Texas.