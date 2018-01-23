Nevada Swimming and Diving Honored

Coming off of a dual win over UNLV, senior Sharae Zheng has been named Mountain West Diver of the Week.More >>
The Reno Bighorns today completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, with the Bighorns acquiring the Returning Player Rights to Cady Lalanne and Tyler Harvey in exchange for Returning Player Rights to Ricky Ledo and Gary Neal.More >>
