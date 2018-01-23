Reno City Council to Consider Possible Moana Springs Aquatics Complex Development

Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.

Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics has been working to rebuild the former site of the Moana Pool, which is now a vacant lot, with a brand new, two-story aquatics center. However, securing the necessary funding, with a price tag of about $15 million, has been the biggest hurdle.

Wednesday morning, Reno's city council will consider a staff recommendation to move forward with the development of the 45,000 square foot complex.

Chip Hobson, President of Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics, says they have identified a sufficient amount of potential donors to cover the majority of that capital funding. He says that all those donors need to officially commit, is assurance from the city. Hobson explains, "We have relationships with donors who could effectively donate the facility to the city, with the agreement of the city to then take on ongoing operations."

Those ongoing operational costs could be about $350,000 a year, give or take, according to Reno City Councilwoman, Jenny Brekhus. However, she says, the city will look at funding partnerships like the school district or philanthropic foundations to help cover some of those costs.

Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics would also pitch in. Hobson says, "If the budget were restored to a level where it was with the old Moana Pool in existence, we could meet that need as a community."

Brekhus and Hobson also acknowledge that additional funding could come from revenue created from the complex itself, especially with the area's growing population. Brekhus says, "Now we have a larger city with more people who will be paying to come and use the pool."

If city council gives the green light, Hobson says potential donors will finally be able to commit. If approved, it would take about a year and a half before construction is complete.

If you'd like more information about the Moana Springs Aquatic Complex or would like to donate, you can visit their website here.

Hobson asks for anyone who is able, to come show their support at council on Wednesday.