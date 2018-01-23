Only On 2: Restoring Dayton's Historic Railroad Depot - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Only On 2: Restoring Dayton's Historic Railroad Depot

Posted: Updated:

Coming into Dayton from U.S. Highway 50, right on the corner of Main Street, you'll see a restoration project that's been years in the making. Linda Clements, with the Historical Society of Dayton Valley, says it’ll be an attraction that many people will want to see.

“This will be a place where we can have lectures, there'll be a museum, there will be kiosks outside so people can see the history,” said Clements.

The building receiving the touch-up is the Carson and Colorado railroad depot of Dayton. It’s one of three originals that remain from the 1880’s and the only one of its kind still left in Nevada.

“We have the original roof shingles from 1880, said Clements. “Many of us think about what it will be like in the future here, but in the meantime it's pretty exciting to look at what it was like then.

As restoration to the old depot takes place there's also going to be a move to the building. In April, the depot is going to move across the 1.1 acre lot, making the new location parallel to wear the building stood in 1881.

“It's going to be real, real exciting, because first of all people are beginning to notice, we've been telling people we've been working here, but we've been working inside,” said Clements.

Clements says in the coming months more people are likely to recognize the outdoor progress, but we could still be a few years away from the project's completion.

“We have a huge chunk of change coming and under that we have up to five years from when it starts in roughly April, we hope we won't take that long but when you're restoring a historic building, you never know what you'll hit,” said Clements.

