Bighorns Complete Trade with Wisconsin

Bighorns Release

1/23/2018

The Reno Bighorns today completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, with the Bighorns acquiring the Returning Player Rights to Cady Lalanne and Tyler Harvey in exchange for Returning Player Rights to Ricky Ledo and Gary Neal.

Lalanne, a 6-10 center/forward was drafted with the 55th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs after playing collegiately at the University of Massachusetts. He appeared in 50 games (28 starts) for the Austin Spurs during the 2015-16 season where he averaged 13.26 points (.469 FG%, .337 3pt%, .683 FT%), 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He joined the San Antonio NBA Summer League team (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) where he posted career averages of 5.0 points (.438 FG%, .125 3pt%, .652 FT%), and 4.17 rebounds per game. Most recently, Lalanne played with the Enel Brindisi in the Lega Basket Serie A Italian League averaging 16.0 points (.530 FG%, .326 3pt%, .712 FT%) and 9.5 rebounds per game in 16 contests.

Harvey led the NCAA in scoring during his junior year at Eastern Washington (2014-15) posting 23.0 points (.463 FG%, .432 3pt%, .847 FT%) per game helping lead the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history en route to 2015 NABC All-District (6) First Team. The 6-4 guard played three games with the 2017 Orlando Magic NBA Summer League team prior to joining Antibes Sharks in the French LNB Pro A League where he is averaging 11.2 points (.933 FG%, .425 3pt%, .955 FT%), 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.