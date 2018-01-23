Richie West Released to Drug Rehab Center

Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program.

His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."

Houston says that there is no set time for West to complete the drug rehab program, which he started Tuesday. Once he does, West will be on house arrest for 16 months.

