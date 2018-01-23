Richie West Released to Drug Rehab Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Richie West Released to Drug Rehab Center

Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program.

His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."

Houston says that there is no set time for West to complete the drug rehab program, which he started Tuesday. Once he does, West will be on house arrest for 16 months. 

Paul Nelson has followed this story from day one and reported on his sentencing which you can read about here.

  Reno City Council to Consider Possible Moana Springs Aquatics Complex Development

    Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.

  Nevada Swimming and Diving Honored

    Coming off of a dual win over UNLV, senior Sharae Zheng has been named Mountain West Diver of the Week.

  Bighorns Complete Trade with Wisconsin

    The Reno Bighorns today completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, with the Bighorns acquiring the Returning Player Rights to Cady Lalanne and Tyler Harvey in exchange for Returning Player Rights to Ricky Ledo and Gary Neal. 

