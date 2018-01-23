Senate Approves Powell to Follow Yellen as Fed Chair in February

Attorneys for a Nevada death row inmate whose execution is on hold are telling the state Supreme Court that his execution using a never-before-tried lethal injection protocol would be less humane than a veterinary euthanasia.More >>
Attorneys for a Nevada death row inmate whose execution is on hold are telling the state Supreme Court that his execution using a never-before-tried lethal injection protocol would be less humane than a veterinary euthanasia.More >>
The Senate has approved President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve beginning next month.More >>
The Senate has approved President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve beginning next month.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
On Tuesday Governor Sandoval recognized a Sparks man as January's Veteran of the Month for his decades of service to the military and community.More >>
On Tuesday Governor Sandoval recognized a Sparks man as January's Veteran of the Month for his decades of service to the military and community.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's body found in Incline Village on Tuesday morning.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was eventually canceled.More >>
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was eventually canceled.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>