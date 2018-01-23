Governor Sandoval Recognizes January's Veteran of the Month

On Tuesday Governor Sandoval recognized a Sparks man as January's Veteran of the Month for his decades of service to the military and community.

It's just one part of Governor Sandoval’s plan to make sure the men and women who serve are remembered and honored.

A crowd gathered on the second floor of the Capital building for today’s ceremony, and gave Army Veteran David Meeker a standing ovation.

While heart-warming, recognition is never the reason the men and women of the military do what they do. "I'm very, very honored. I'm amazed. Of all the veterans in the state of Nevada that I was selected," says Meeker.

Meeker was selected as Veteran Of The Month because, after more than 20 years in military, he now volunteers for several charities in Washoe County, including Toys For Tots. "God bless him, he works nights and he'd come in after work and work four, five hours, then go home, gets two hours of sleep then get up and go back to work again," says Ken Santor, Washoe County Coordinator for Toys For Tots.

Governor Sandoval says it's his mission to make Nevada the most military and veteran friendly state in the country. "These are people who have been willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for all of us and when their service ends they continue to work in the community, it's just an amazing thing," says Sandoval.

Santor agrees. "I'd like to have a dozen more just like him," he says, in reference to Meeker.

Attorney General Laxalt, himself a veteran, says the need is great to honor those who were once disrespected for serving during the Vietnam War. "It brings them to tears now, that in the last ten years now that we continually recognize their service. We need to keep doing that. They deserve it."

One of the ways the Silver State is doing that is with the new northern Nevada Veteran's Home in Reno - a state of the art residence that David Meeker could choose to live in when he's ready to slow down.

"It's almost a $75 million project, it's going to have 104 beds, it's going to be the first of its kind in northern Nevada," says Governor Sandoval.

It's slated to be complete by the end of this year, along with a 'walk-able' Veteran’s Memorial that will be erected on the capital grounds in Carson City.