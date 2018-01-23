Reno Man Sentenced as Habitual Criminal, Gets 13 Years in Prison

Governor Matt Bevin says two people were killed and 17 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Officials say they have recovered the remains of five workers missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig.More >>
The Reno Fire Department has confirmed that they are currently responding to an RV fire in the area of Sutro & Oddie Blvd. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
Flu season is hitting Washoe County full force and health officials say getting a flu vaccine is critical to protecting Nevadans' health.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a rollover crash on State Route 28 in Incline Village.More >>
El Dorado County Deputies say crews recovered a man's body that was found Tuesday morning in an untreated raw water conduit in Pollock Pines.More >>
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was eventually canceled.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
