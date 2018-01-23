Reno Man Sentenced as Habitual Criminal, Gets 13 Years in Prison - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced as Habitual Criminal, Gets 13 Years in Prison

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe District Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced a repeat offender to 13 years in prison.

54-year-old Fernando James Valle Sr. of Reno will serve up to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally owning a firearm in October.

Prosecutors say he had seven prior felony convictions and tried to pawn a shotgun in April of 2016.

