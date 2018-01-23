Reward Grows to $10,000 in Nevada Moose Poaching Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reward Grows to $10,000 in Nevada Moose Poaching Case

The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect of suspects in the illegal killing of a moose near the Nevada-Idaho line.

Nevada game wardens announced earlier this month that Operation Game Thief was offering a $1,000 reward after a citizen discovered the beheaded moose carcass Dec. 25 about 20 miles southeast of Jarbidge.

Jelindo Tiberti, an avid Nevada sportsman and longtime member of the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, and his wife, Sandee, upped the ante with a $2,500 donation.

State wildlife officials said Tuesday Nevada Bighorns United have contributed an additional $4,000 and the fraternity kicked in another $2,500.

Game warden Fred Esparza says it's the third moose-poaching case in Nevada in the last three years. Wildlife biologists estimate there's between 25 and 40 moose now living in Nevada.

