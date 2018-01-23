Washoe County Deputies Arrest Man in Incline Village Death Inves - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Arrest Man in Incline Village Death Investigation

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village. 

Deputies say 44-year-old Ismael Resendiz-Moreno is charged with battery with a deadly weapon in the case. 

Deputies say they were called to the area of Southwood Blvd. near Tahoe Blvd. around 10 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man dead. 

As of right now, deputies don’t know how the unidentified man died. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. 

