Washoe County Deputies Investigating Man's Death in Incline Village

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a death investigation in Incline Village.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Southwood Blvd. near Tahoe Blvd. around 10 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man dead.

As of right now, deputies don’t know how the unidentified man died.

Deputies say someone has been detained in connection with this case and there’s no threat to the public.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.