DA: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged in Texas High School Shooting

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a Texas high school, wounding a classmate, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ellis County district attorney's office on Tuesday announced the charges against the teen. Authorities have not released his name.

Authorities say he shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of Italy High School on Monday morning. They have not said how many times she was shot or indicated a motive.

She's recovering at a Dallas hospital. Italy is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Dallas.

The boy is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Ellis County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says investigators know where he obtained the handgun used in the shooting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)