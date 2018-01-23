DA: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged in Texas High School Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DA: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged in Texas High School Shooting

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a Texas high school, wounding a classmate, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ellis County district attorney's office on Tuesday announced the charges against the teen. Authorities have not released his name.

Authorities say he shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of Italy High School on Monday morning. They have not said how many times she was shot or indicated a motive.

She's recovering at a Dallas hospital. Italy is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Dallas.

The boy is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Ellis County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says investigators know where he obtained the handgun used in the shooting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.