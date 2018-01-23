South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Wanted Domestic Violence Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Wanted Domestic Violence Suspect

South Lake Police say they have arrested a wanted domestic violence suspect. 

Police say they arrested Brandon Bannowski after a short pursuit early Tuesday morning after SWAT and negotiators responded to a home on Linda Avenue.They say Bannowski refused to come out of the house and he told officers that he had armed himself with a firearm. 

At some point, they say he escaped the home, and ran away.

Police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat and choked her inside her home the day before. They say he violated a restraining order by entering her home. 

Bannowski was taken to Barton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and booked into El Dorado County Jail on charges of domestic battery causing traumatic injury, violating a restraining order, brandishing a weapon, and resisting arrest.   

Police say Bannowski has a long history of violence including arrests involving firearms and robbery.  

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol also helped. 

