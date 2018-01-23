6th Street Closure Planned for 4th Street/Prater Way Project - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

6th Street Closure Planned for 4th Street/Prater Way Project

Posted: Updated:

A portion of 6th Street in Reno is scheduled to close this Thursday for utility work and traffic signal installation.

The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close part of 6th Street in Reno, near 4th Street through next Thursday.

Detours will be in place.

The closures will not affect traffic on 4th Street. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses and residences.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities.

The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in late 2018. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway.

Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.