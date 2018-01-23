6th Street Closure Planned for 4th Street/Prater Way Project

A portion of 6th Street in Reno is scheduled to close this Thursday for utility work and traffic signal installation.

The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close part of 6th Street in Reno, near 4th Street through next Thursday.

Detours will be in place.

The closures will not affect traffic on 4th Street. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses and residences.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities.

The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in late 2018. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway.

Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)