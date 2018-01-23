Carson City Deputies Seek Person of Interest in Car Burglary Case

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a person of interest in a car burglary case.

Deputies say 27-year-old Tanner Rust is wanted for questioning in the January 13th incident.

They say until recently he was living on South Harbin Street in Carson City. He's known to go to Slot World Casino.

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677 or Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850.