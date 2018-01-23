Carson City Deputies Investigate Shots Fired Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Investigate Shots Fired Case

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired case that occurred early Saturday night. 

Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1850 East Long Street for a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. 

Deputies say they discovered several bullet holes in the wall of an occupied corner apartment.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations, Detective Sal Acosta (775) 283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.