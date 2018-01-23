Carson City Deputies Investigate Shots Fired Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired case that occurred early Saturday night.

Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1850 East Long Street for a report of gunshots around 9 p.m.

Deputies say they discovered several bullet holes in the wall of an occupied corner apartment.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations, Detective Sal Acosta (775) 283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850.