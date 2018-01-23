Salt Lake City Says Budget Works Out to Host Olympics Again - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Salt Lake City Says Budget Works Out to Host Olympics Again

An exploratory committee studying a potential Salt Lake City bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics estimates the city could pull it off without losing money.

Fraser Bullock, co-chairman of the committee, said the budget estimate presented at a meeting Monday is another indication that Salt Lake City is set up nicely to host another Olympics.

The committee made up of elected officials, business leaders and people who worked on the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City will take a formal vote next month on whether to move forward with the bid.

The committee estimates it would cost $1.29 billion to host, with about $1.35 billion in revenues that would ensure no losses. The committee says those figures are current dollars and would go up with inflation, but that the revenue surplus would hold.

The U.S. Olympic Committee previously announced that Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno are some of the cities that could be considered to host the games in 2026 or 2030.

