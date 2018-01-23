Salt Lake City Says Budget Works Out to Host Olympics Again

Governor Matt Bevin says two people were killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a Texas high school, wounding a classmate, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
South Lake Police say they have arrested a wanted domestic violence suspect.More >>
A portion of 6th Street in Reno is scheduled to close this Thursday for utility work and traffic signal installation.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired case that occurred early Saturday night.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man who fell down an irrigation conduit pipe on Monday. Deputies responded to the area and have been unable to locate the missing person.More >>
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was eventually canceled.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
