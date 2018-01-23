Remains of Five Workers Found at Gas Drilling Site in Oklahoma

Officials say they have recovered the remains of five workers missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Tuesday personnel from the state medical examiner's office began searching for the workers about noon once the drilling site had been stabilized.

Morris says the bodies are being transported to Oklahoma City for identification.

The blast happened Monday morning at a drilling site near Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. The explosion sent plumes of black smoke into the air and left a derrick crumpled on the ground.

Morris says the five employees who were killed were in an area of the drilling rig known as the "dog house" where the rig hands worked.

Three of the workers were employed by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Company president and CEO Andy Hendricks pledged a full investigation into the explosion.

For much of Monday, emergency officials were unable to get near the rig because the fire was still burning.

Emergency management officials said Monday night that the fire was extinguished. Authorities said 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital.

The cause of the blast is not yet known.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)