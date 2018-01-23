Two Dead, At Least 17 Wounded in Kentucky High School Shooting

Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and at least another 17 people injured when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky inside a busy atrium, a common area in the center of Marshall County High School, where several hallways meet and children gather before classes.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says authorities would not yet identify the 15-year-old, now in police custody, who he said walked into the school armed with a pistol just before 8 a.m. and immediately started firing. He will be charged with murder.

Sanders says Bailey Nicole Holt died on scene at Marshall County High School. A Preston Ryan Cope died at a hospital.

Sanders says the FBI and the ATF have joined the investigation.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Bevin says it's unbelievable that the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

A student recounts the incident and explains that she heard the shot as she was eating breakfast. She turned and saw the teenager with the gun. She knew him as a quiet boy who played music and always seemed happy.

