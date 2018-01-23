Governor: Two Dead, 17 Wounded in Kentucky High School Shooting

Gov. Matt Bevin says two people were killed and 17 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.

Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the 15-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun. He will be charged with murder.

Sanders says one girl died on scene at Marshall County High School. A boy died at a hospital. The shooting began at 7:57 a.m.

Sanders says the FBI and the ATF have joined the investigation.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Bevin says it's unbelievable that the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

