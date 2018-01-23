Governor: Two Dead, 17 Wounded in Kentucky High School Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor: Two Dead, 17 Wounded in Kentucky High School Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, WPSD-TV Courtesy: MGN, WPSD-TV

Gov. Matt Bevin says two people were killed and 17 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.

Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the 15-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun. He will be charged with murder. 

Sanders says one girl died on scene at Marshall County High School. A boy died at a hospital. The shooting began at 7:57 a.m. 

Sanders says the FBI and the ATF have joined the investigation.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Bevin says it's unbelievable that the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.