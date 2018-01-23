AG Jeff Sessions Interviewed by Mueller Team in Russia Investiga - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AG Jeff Sessions Interviewed by Mueller Team in Russia Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said Tuesday that the interview with Sessions took place last week.

The interview comes as Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constituted obstruction of justice. Mueller is also investigating contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Sessions' interview was first reported by The New York Times.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.