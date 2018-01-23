Solar Industry on Edge as President Trump Weighs Tariffs on Panels

Flu season is hitting Washoe County full force and health officials say getting a flu vaccine is critical to protecting Nevadans' health.More >>
This has been a particularly bad flu season, and schools are now back in session, which can feel to parents like sending their kids into germ incubators. However, according to Washoe County School District officials, this cold and flu season has been about what they expect every year in schools.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
A stop-gap measure will keep the government open until Feb. 8, meaning thousands of federal workers will return to work Tuesday.More >>
It's been a contentious awards season, and the big one is almost here: The 90th Academy Awards are less than two months away.More >>
The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska.More >>
Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man who fell down an irrigation conduit pipe on Monday. Deputies responded to the area and have been unable to locate the missing person.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
