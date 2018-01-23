Southern California Officials Lifting Some Mudslide Evacuations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Southern California Officials Lifting Some Mudslide Evacuations

Authorities are lifting some evacuation orders for Southern California neighborhoods near where powerful mudslides destroyed homes and killed 21 people.

Santa Barbara County officials say residents of certain areas on the western edge of Montecito will be allowed to return at midday Tuesday.

Utilities may still be out and a boil water notice remains in effect.

Large swaths of the coastal town will remain evacuated as crews continue to remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.

Officials said over the weekend that it would be a gradual process getting residents back into homes.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared Monday a "Day of Remembrance of the Montecito Mudslides" and ordered flags flown at half-staff over the state Capitol.

A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.

