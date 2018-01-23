Sparks Crews Respond to Commercial Fire and Possible Burglary

Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire on the 1500 block of South McCarran Boulevard and Greg Street that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Sparks Fire tells us the fire is currently under control and there are no reported injuries.

When crews arrived on scene they say there was smoke coming out of the building. The sprinklers inside went off and kept the fire from spreading. The flames are contained to one wall inside.

Officials say this could be possible burglary as there were signs of forced entry before they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.