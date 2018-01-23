Tsunami Warning Triggered By Powerful Earthquake Canceled

An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center, says there have been more than two dozen aftershocks as of about 6:30 a.m. The biggest aftershock had a magnitude of 5.3.

The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2, but the USGS has now pegged it at 7.9.

Bellini says as more data comes in, better calculations can be made as to the magnitude. Earthquake waves take time to spread.

The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was canceled after a few intense hours, allowing people to return home from shelters.

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

