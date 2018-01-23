Tsunami Warning Triggered By Powerful Earthquake Canceled - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tsunami Warning Triggered By Powerful Earthquake Canceled

Posted: Updated:

An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center, says there have been more than two dozen aftershocks as of about 6:30 a.m. The biggest aftershock had a magnitude of 5.3.

The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2, but the USGS has now pegged it at 7.9.

Bellini says as more data comes in, better calculations can be made as to the magnitude. Earthquake waves take time to spread.

The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was canceled after a few intense hours, allowing people to return home from shelters. 

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.