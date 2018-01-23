Tsunami Warning Triggered By Powerful Earthquake Cancelled

The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska.



Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said early Tuesday that an advisory remains in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.



Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.



Varnadao says the agency canceled the alert after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.



The earthquake was recorded about 170 miles southeast of Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska. It had a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 but has been downgraded to magnitude 7.9.

In addition, the National Weather Service put much of the U.S. West Coast on alert saying in part: "A Tsunami Watch is in effect for California, the Coast from the Cal/Mexico [Border] to the Oregon/Cal Border including the San Francisco Bay."

We will update you as more details surface.

(The Associated Press and CBS contributed to this report)