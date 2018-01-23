8.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska Issuing Tsunami Warning

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued.

In addition, the National Weather Service put much of the U.S. West Coast on alert saying in part: "A Tsunami Watch is in effect for California, the Coast from the Cal/Mexico [Border] to the Oregon/Cal Border including the San Francisco Bay."

We will update you as more details surface.

(The Associated Press and CBS contributed to this report)