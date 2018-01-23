8.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska Issuing Tsunami Warning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

8.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska Issuing Tsunami Warning

Posted: Updated:

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued.

In addition, the National Weather Service put much of the U.S. West Coast on alert saying in part: "A Tsunami Watch is in effect for California, the Coast from the Cal/Mexico [Border] to the Oregon/Cal Border including the San Francisco Bay."

We will update you as more details surface. 

(The Associated Press and CBS contributed to this report)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.