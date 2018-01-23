Lake Tahoe Trailheads See More Burglaries Than Normal for Winter

Sparks Fire and Sparks Police are investigating a commercial fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.More >>
Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man who fell down an irrigation conduit pipe on Monday. Deputies responded to the area and have been unable to locate the missing person.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to warn people visiting the Lake Tahoe/Mount Rose Summit area has had more vehicle burglaries than normal in recent weeks, and they believe it may have to do with more people enjoying the outdoors with such a mild winter season.More >>
After going through hundreds of applicants, the Reno Police Department has hired on 11 new recruits to add onto their police force.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.More >>
