Lake Tahoe Trailheads See More Burglaries Than Normal for Winter

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to warn people visiting the Lake Tahoe/Mount Rose Summit area, that they've seen more vehicle burglaries than normal in recent weeks, and they believe it may have to do with more people enjoying the outdoors with such a mild winter season.

Bob Harmon, Public Information Officer for WCSO, says this time of year they're normally telling people about winter tips, like not leaving your car unattended while it warms up. With such a warm winter, Harmon says there's more opportunity for criminals to take advantage of people enjoying what the area has to offer.

"These are people who are going out to recreate," Harmon says "So they're going to leave their vehicles behind, vehicles are going to be unattended."

The best thing to do is to make sure your car is locked, and windows shut.

"I always just check the doors and the windows before we leave," Benjamin Bradley, Stateline, Nevada resident, says.

"Keep your stuff locked up tight," Kenneth Vaughn, Carson City Resident, says. "Don't want anyone to try and get into that. Especially if you're going to be gone for quite a while."

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they've seen some vehicle burglaries recently, and some of their incidents included cases where vehicles were left unlocked. It's important to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to gain access to your vehicle.

Harmon says if you know you're going out for an activity, be sure to only take what you need and what you can carry. The ideal situation is having absolutely nothing of value in the car.

"Leave your valuables at home," Harmon says. "Any jewelry, any extra credit cards, anything that you don't need to take with you while you're out recreating, just leave it at home."

Harmon says if there are some items that you need to bring with you but can't carry while you're out and about, be sure to hide it from plain sight. Better yet, secure it in the truck or a glove box so there's another obstacle for the thief. Harmon says trail head parking lots give criminals an opportunity to scope out cars in desolate areas with people gone for hours at a time, so it's best to secure those items before you arrive at your destination.

"Hide that stuff away before you get where you're going," Harmon says. "Don't park at the trail head and then start hiding stuff, because you don't know who's watching."

Harmon says recent burglaries have taken place in the Mt. Rose Recreational Corridor, which includes Sheep Flat and Tahoe Meadows. One incident recently involved credit cards being stolen after a car window was smashed in.

If you have any information on any burglaries in the Mt. Rose/Lake Tahoe Area , give WCSO a call at (775)-328-3001.