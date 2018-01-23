El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Identify Missing Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Identify Missing Man

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man named Tory Robert Mayes of Pollock Pines who fell down an irrigation conduit pipe on Monday.

It is believed that the man fell into El Dorado Irrigation District's (EID) Camino Conduit pipe that carries raw water from Jenkinson Lake to EID’s Reservoir “A” water treatment plant 1.5 miles away in Pollock Pines.  It is believed the man fell through an air vent in the pipe below the second dam.

Deputies responded to the area and have been unable to locate Mayes.

EID immediately began to reduce the flows to the Reservoir “A” plant while emergency responders began the search for Mayes. The treatment plant provides water to the majority of EID’s service area, from Pollock Pines to El Dorado Hills, including the city of Placerville.

However, the Division of Drinking Water of the State Water Resources Control Board and onsite personnel have decided to resume water treatment plant operations while they continue to search for Mayes. 

During this time they put out a district-wide emergency water conservation call in effect, asking customers to conserve their water usage as much as possible. The emergency does not affect the quality of EID’s water. The conservation is to maintain adequate water supply.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with EID to locate the missing person and ensure the safety of the drinking water. 

For more information on water usage, contact EID at (530) 642-4000 and www.eid.org.

