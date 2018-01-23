Reno Police Department Welcomes New Recruits

After going through hundreds of applicants, the Reno Police Department has hired on 11 new recruits to add onto their police force. These rookies made it through the application process and now have about a year of training to look forward to with first the academy and then field training.

“There's 6 new positions that have been allocated for this group, then the rest, the other half, will be attrition spots that are replacing officers who have since retired," said Reno Police Chief Jason Soto.

The recruits will have training in everything to do with law enforcement, from range training, weaponless defense, to case law, all of which will prepare them for their career at the police department.

But these aren't the only new recruits RPD is planning on hiring this year; the Reno City Council has allocated extra money to bring the number of sworn officers up to meet the population growth in the Reno area.

“The city council has promised to remain committed to bringing back our police force to meet our growing demands," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during the State of the City address.

Since the council started, they have brought the number of officers up from 1970 era numbers of 290 to 330, and are planning for more.

We shall remain committed with an RPD goal of 360 sworn officers by the year 2020," said Schieve.

To keep that goal, RPD tells me that there will be a number of new positions opening up for their yearly testing process starting in April.

They are also doing something to help those who might want a career in law enforcement get a better perspective of what they are looking for with an 'application information session.'

“That's where one of our police officers that works in our training division will give applicants some tips and some things to study for and better prepare themselves for the test as there are several hundred applicants that take this test," said Soto.

That session will take place tomorrow at the Regional Public Safety Training Center located at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Reno Police Department’s Recruitment, you can call Matt Green at 775-334-2445, or email him at recruiter@reno.gov.