Local Teachers Win Mini-Grants

Keith Squires, CCSF board member and retired school administrator, awarding the mini-grant certificate to Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary.

The Carson City School District, on behalf of the Carson City Schools Foundation, is has announced the 10 winners of $200 mini-grants. The competitive process garnered nearly 30 applications from district educators. The review committee had a difficult task of narrowing down all the worthy applications to award 10 grants.

The winners include the following:

Danielle Boholst, third grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary

Kristina Britt, speech and language pathologist at Bordewich Bray Elementary

Ananda Campbell, librarian at Carson High School

Durrell Clark, Pre-K teacher at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada

John Corbitt, math teacher at Pioneer High School

Rachel Croft, STEM coach at Bordewich Bray Elementary

Hilary Mendeguia, eighth grade English teacher at Carson Middle School

Stacey Myrehn, librarian at Eagle Valley Middle School

Tara Shek, autism and special education teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary

Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary

The Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF) is a non-profit organization that promotes community involvement and investment in the public schools of Carson City.

For more information about the CCSF, you can visit ccschoolsfoundation.org.