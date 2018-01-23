Local Teachers Win Mini-Grants - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Teachers Win Mini-Grants

Keith Squires, CCSF board member and retired school administrator, awarding the mini-grant certificate to Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary. Keith Squires, CCSF board member and retired school administrator, awarding the mini-grant certificate to Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary.

The Carson City School District, on behalf of the Carson City Schools Foundation, is has announced the 10 winners of $200 mini-grants. The competitive process garnered nearly 30 applications from district educators. The review committee had a difficult task of narrowing down all the worthy applications to award 10 grants.

The winners include the following:

  • Danielle Boholst, third grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary
  • Kristina Britt, speech and language pathologist at Bordewich Bray Elementary
  • Ananda Campbell, librarian at Carson High School
  • Durrell Clark, Pre-K teacher at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada
  • John Corbitt, math teacher at Pioneer High School
  • Rachel Croft, STEM coach at Bordewich Bray Elementary
  • Hilary Mendeguia, eighth grade English teacher at Carson Middle School
  • Stacey Myrehn, librarian at Eagle Valley Middle School
  • Tara Shek, autism and special education teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary
  • Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary

The Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF) is a non-profit organization that promotes community involvement and investment in the public schools of Carson City. 

For more information about the CCSF, you can visit ccschoolsfoundation.org.

