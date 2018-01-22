Determining How Snow Days Will Affect the School Year

The winter season has arrived, and with it the possibility of canceling school due to hazardous weather conditions.

In the past, our District has been able to use “professional development days” to make up for weather -related school closures. However, the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) now requires that, if we cancel school days due to weather or other emergencies, we must schedule an equal number of “full days in session with students ” to make up for the missed classroom time.

This means that if school is canceled District-wide, we must make up those days at the end of the school year in June.

Schools on the Balanced, Gerlach, Nancy Gomes, and Revitalization Calendars, which are currently scheduled to end the school year on Friday, June 8, would be required to add one additional day in June for each day missed in order to make up missed school days.

• If the schools listed above are canceled for one day for any reason, classes would be held on Monday, June 11, then dismissed for the school year.

• If the schools listed above are canceled for two days: Due to the heavy public use of schools for primary election voting on Tuesday, June 12, the NDE is allowing the District to hold professional development days instead of full classes on that date, should a second school day be canceled due to weather. Therefore, in the event that school is canceled for two days due to weather or other emergencies, the NDE has approved the District’s request not to schedule classes for students on Tuesday, June 12. Instead, this day would be used for staff professional learning.

• If the schools listed above are canceled for three days due to weather or other emergencies, students would attend school only on Monday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 13—the last day of school. All staff would work their normal workdays on June 11, 12, and 13.

• If more than three days are missed, it is anticipated that WCSD will be able to add minutes to the school day to cover four or more days. The first three days will need to be made up in the manner described above.

• High Schools: The schedule for second semester finals will be adjusted based on the need to add additional days at the end of the school year.

• Multi-Track Year-Round (MTYR) schools: Contingency days are built into the MTYR calendar. Also, MTYR schools will not be used as voting sites during the June 12 primary election, therefore those tracks in session will not be impacted.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact your school site for further information.

(The Washoe County School District)