U.S. Supreme Court Rules in Favor of States in Waters Rule Lawsu - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Supreme Court Rules in Favor of States in Waters Rule Lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Mark Fischer / CC BY-SA 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Mark Fischer / CC BY-SA 2.0

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of states in a multi-state challenge to President Obama’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule.

The Court clarified that challenges to the WOTUS rule must be brought in federal district court, not directly in the U.S. courts of appeal. 

In June 2015, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, together with a bipartisan coalition of 13 states, sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, seeking to prevent those federal agencies from implementing a new WOTUS rule that dramatically increased federal authority over land and water resources in states like Nevada. 

“Nevada has a track record that is second to none in managing and protecting our state’s precious water resources and this was acknowledged by today’s ruling,” added Governor Brian Sandoval. “My office will continue to work with the Attorney General in defending the state’s jurisdiction over critical natural resources issues.”

“This is yet another federal ruling validating my office’s efforts to protect Nevadans,” said Attorney General Adam Laxalt. “President Obama’s Waters of the United States rule would have created federal control over even dry irrigation ditches and puddles by improperly expanding federal oversight into areas better managed by state and local governments. Keeping the injunction in place is another positive development for Nevada, whose specific needs were not addressed in this one-size-fits-all approach to regulation of Nevada’s most precious resource.”

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision today, Nevada’s litigation will continue in federal district court, where the State has already won an important preliminary injunction. 

In addition to Nevada, the following 30 states sued in various federal courts: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

You can read the case below - 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.